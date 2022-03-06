Cyclone Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,417.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $113.20 or 0.00294098 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $44,417.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007413 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00102334 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,102 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

