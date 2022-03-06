Cyclub (CYCLUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.87 or 0.06783429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,555.82 or 1.00097074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048769 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

