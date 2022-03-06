CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

