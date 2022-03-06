DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $2.35 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $164.38 million and $15.77 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00006019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.41 or 0.06760835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,904.77 or 0.99654235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,958,102 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

