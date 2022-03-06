DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $148,660.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,713.42 or 0.99983736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013144 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

