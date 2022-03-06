DAOventures Achieves Market Capitalization of $308,687.85 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $308,687.85 and $1,118.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010528 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

