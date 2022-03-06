Datamine Market Capitalization Tops $229,060.96 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $229,060.96 and approximately $8,066.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00294636 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004789 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003318 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,181,006 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.