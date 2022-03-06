DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

