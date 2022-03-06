Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $113.28 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

