Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.0907 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $113.28 million and $1.79 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

