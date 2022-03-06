DeepOnion Trading Up 10.6% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $48.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,644,225 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

