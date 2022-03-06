Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Shares of DE stock opened at $390.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

