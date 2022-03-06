DeFine Hits One Day Volume of $4.46 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. DeFine has a total market cap of $105.10 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

