Degenerator Price Hits $32.63 on Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

