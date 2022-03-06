DeHive Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $227,401.41 and $66,688.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.88 or 0.06723222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,949.11 or 0.99723978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048193 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

