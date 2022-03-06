Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

