Dent 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.69 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $227.21 million and $40.69 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

