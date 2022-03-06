Deri Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.56 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $628,929.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

