Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.25 ($8.14).

Several research firms have recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday.

LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 12 month high of €12.77 ($14.34).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

