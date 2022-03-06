Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 145,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

