DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $912,637.62 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $912,637.62 and approximately $12,897.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

