Dfyn Network Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $8.33 million and $1.08 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.38 or 0.06605749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.49 or 0.99784420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047493 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 90,681,122 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

