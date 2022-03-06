Diamond Trading Up 4.3% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $10,284.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004442 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,668,909 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

