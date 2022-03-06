Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,065 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.