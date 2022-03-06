Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

