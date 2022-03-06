DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to report $164.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.47 million and the highest is $178.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $824.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $906.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $931.96 million, with estimates ranging from $905.89 million to $987.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.43 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

