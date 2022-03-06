Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 166,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

