DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
DKS opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
