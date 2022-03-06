DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $276.75 million and $867,174.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00225276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003057 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033426 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

