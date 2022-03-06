Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.38% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

GLRE stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.