Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Baozun worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 103.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 87.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.48 million, a PE ratio of 309.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $46.51.

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.