Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

