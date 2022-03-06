disBalancer Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.27 million and $124,313.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.29 or 0.99979675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047962 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,712 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars.

