DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.87. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $30.16. 2,680,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,462. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
