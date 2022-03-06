dKargo (DKA) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, dKargo has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $87.68 million and $2.12 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

