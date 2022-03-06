DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $557.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.