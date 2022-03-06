DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,367 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $309.06 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average of $326.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

