DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 15,999 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

