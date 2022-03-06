DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,599 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,373 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.