DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $464.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.02 and a 200-day moving average of $616.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

