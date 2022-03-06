DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 133,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.37 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

