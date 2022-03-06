DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

