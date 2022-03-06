DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

