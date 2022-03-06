DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

