DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $535.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

