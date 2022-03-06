DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $48,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

