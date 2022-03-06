DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $3,905,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,901. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

