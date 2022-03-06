DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,899 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $1,714,265. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

