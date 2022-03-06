DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,057 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

