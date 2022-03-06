DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

